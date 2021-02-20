VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #643 (March 3, 2001): Exclusive scoops on crumbling of Bischoff/Fusient WCW buyout attempt, Jerry Lawler fired from WWF, Shawn Michaels problems behind the scenes, Keller’s Roster Rankings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #643 cover-dated March 3, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on the WrestleMania line-up taking shape… WCW Newswire continued to break news on the shaky Fusient Media Venture purchase of WCW and Arn Anderson being fired… The WWF Newswire detailed Jerry Lawler and The Kat being fired and Shawn Michaels problems behind the scenes… In-depth coverage of WWF No Way Out including Keller’s Match Report and Star Ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… Wade Keller’s in-depth annual WCW Roster Evaluation… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, reports Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



