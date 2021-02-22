FREE PODCAST 2/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review latest UFC event, discuss how Lewis’s victory over Blaydes reframes heavyweight division, preview Rozenstruik-Gane, more (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC event from Las Vegas. They discuss how Derrick Lewis’s victory over Curtis Blaydes reframes the heavyweight division. They take a quick look at the UFC’s next offering, headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane. Rick gives his take on the boxing KO that has gone viral. They close the show by visiting the email corner.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO