WWE NETWORK REVIEWS: Sasha Banks on the Broken Skull Sessions and New Day remembering Jon Huber

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

“Sasha Banks”

The recent retooling of the Broken Skull Sessions and inclusion of modern stars has breathed new life into the Steve Austin hosted shows. While Austin is always a fantastic host, his episodes with older talent just seemed a bit tired at this point because it was often the same legends that WWE trots out regularly.

A lot of this philosophy was undoubtedly due to the disaster that was the Dean Ambrose episode of the Network version of the Austin podcast. After the Drew McIntyre, Bayley, and now Sasha Banks episodes, it’s nice to see Austin have such wonderful conversations with the top talent of today. Something apparent is that Austin is wanting the spotlight to be on the other talent. You couldn’t say the same for someone like Hulk Hogan.

Sasha and Austin have a wonderful conversation here that covers the majority of her career all the way to her stint on The Mandalorian. Some candid moments show the passion Sasha has for the business. It was nice to see at a time when on Smackdown, she is often a low point and doesn’t seem invested in being there despite being champion. This is worth your time if you’ve been struggling with getting into the Sasha Banks character as of late.

The New Day Feel the Power

“Our Time with Jon Huber”

Like any program that is a tribute to the late Brodie Lee, this is a real tear-jerker. The New Day is joined in a conversation with Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and the former Erick Rowan to reminisce about the life and their friendship with Jon Huber.

This is some of the most emotional programming you will find on the WWE Network. These are six men that had a deep connection to the late Jon Huber and are not afraid to show emotions. All laugh and cry while sharing wonderful and touching stories. The wrestling business lost a wonderful person in Huber and he will be sorely missed. Something like this will be wonderful for his children to have.

Some of the highlights include Cesaro sharing some stories from their 15+ years of friendship including some Chikara stories. Rowan tells some fun stuff about how they butted heads a lot in their early partnership, but they pushed through that to become great friends. There is a fantastic story about how Rowan and Brodie would slap each other during matches. Rowan then tells his favorite house show story about that. Thanks to WWE’s archiving and recording of house shows, the footage of this incident is played.

Kofi shares lots of stories of the interactions and closeness of their two families. This is a must-watch for anyone that wants to hear some great stories about the late Jon Huber.

