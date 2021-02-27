VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #644 (March 10, 2001): Paul Heyman signs with WWF, Roundtable analysis of news, more details on WCW buyout mess, Mitchell’s feature column on Triple H, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #644 cover-dated March 10, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on Paul Heyman signing with the WWF and a Torch Roundtable analysis of the move… WWF Newswire details the Stacy firing and Jerry Lawler quitting as a result, and more backstage news… WCW Newswire updates the murky ownership situation as the Fusient deal appears to be in jeopardy with exclusive details as to why and what the shut-down date for WCW was if the deal didn’t get done… Part one of a Torch Talk with Sonny Onoo who talks about his good friend Eric Bischoff and his lawsuit against WCW… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column on Triple H titled “Center of the Universe”… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes looking ahead to WrestleMania possibilities, reports Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #644

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE