Jay Lethal will challenge Rush in the main event of the Ring of Honor 19th Anniversary show.

This week on ROH television, Lethal defeated Matt Taven, EC3, and Jay Briscoe in a four-way number one contender match to earn the shot at the title. Lethal will look to make history on the show and become only the second man to ever hold the ROH World Championship on three separate occasions.

ROH’s 19th Anniversary show will take place on March 26 and will air via HonorClub and FITE. The first hour of the show will be shown for free on YouTube and Facebook.

