FREE PODCAST 3/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek talk Christian signing with AEW, lack of explosion at Revolution, AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable, more (86 min)

March 11, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: What a show! Mike and Andrew begin talking about Christian signing with AEW (spoiler: they’re not fans of the way it was handled). From there, they talk about the lack of explosion in the Revolution main event, and Mike rants and raves a bit about how he’s concerned by AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable for anything. From there, they run through a bunch of emails on Dynamite and Revolution. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

