Andrade’s request for release denied by WWE (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

It appears that Andrade will be staying with the WWE for the time being.

Earlier today, Wrestling Inc reported that Andrade had officially requested a release from his WWE contract. That report arrived as Andrade removed “WWE” from his social media accounts. He was last on WWE programming for a Monday Night Raw late in 2020.

The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Andrade’s request to be released was denied.

Andrade debuted in WWE on the NXT brand and had a run with the NXT Championship. He debuted on the main roster in 2018 and held the United States Championship. Most recently, he teamed with Angel Garza in the tag team division on Monday Night Raw.

Heydorn’s Analysis: From a business perspective, it doesn’t make sense for WWE to let Andrade out of his contract and essentially place him in the hands of their competitors. Andrade is in his prime and when allowed to, the guy can have a classic with anyone. Not releasing him recognizes that fact. If that’s the case, WWE should use him. He has the hot act potential in him and certainly has the in-ring credibility to back up whatever he’s doing from a character perspective.

