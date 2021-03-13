Edge set to wrestle on Smackdown for the first time in nearly 10 years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The returns just keep on coming for Edge.

Ahead of the Fastlane PPV on March 21, Edge will make his in-ring return to Smackdown next week on Fox. After the contract signing for Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns for Fastlane on tonight’s Smackdown, Jey Uso suggested that he should be the special enforcer for that match. In response, Edge walked out, said he wanted an opportunity at that job too, and challenged Uso to a match next week with the special enforcer role at Fastlane on the line. Adam Pearce made the match official before the show went off the air. Next week’s match will mark Edge’s first Smackdown match in nearly 10 years.

Edge returned to the WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble after years of being away from the wrestling business due to an injured neck. Edge won this year’s Royal Rumble match and will face the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

