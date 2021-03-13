FREE PODCAST 3/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Remarkable look behind scenes at 2009-2010 WWE from ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from ten years ago (3-10-2011). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller welcomes special guest cohost John Piermarini, former member of the WWE Raw writing team during 2009 and 2010. They take calls for one hour featuring Piermarini’s perspective on WrestleMania 27 hype and wide array of questions including developmental talent, the Daniel Bryan firing, Undertaker catching on fire, Shelton Benjamin’s potential return, Hornswoggle being booked, pitching ideas to Vince, whether WWE is softening the PG rating, and more. In the 45 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Piermarini answers VIP member questions from the VIP Forum and email including the Piggy James angle, whether a John Cena turn might be in the cards and ever was before and how he’d turn him, plus much more.

