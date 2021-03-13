HEYDORN’S SMACKDOWN RECEIPT 3/12: Edge’s confusion surrounding Daniel Bryan is confusing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Edge is the “Ultimate Opportunist” isn’t he? He of all people should absolutely understand what Daniel Bryan is attempting to do and why he’s attempting to do it. Edge’s reaction to Bryan just wasn’t babyface in nature. Roman Reigns is the heel. Edge should be out there in support of Bryan with the wink of “I’ll see you at WrestleMania when you win.” The tone was off with this opening promo. Period.

-The Street Profits anchored a nice eight-man tag team match and it quickly reminded you how talented they are. Those guys are stuck doing some annoying things backstage at times, but they can bring it in the ring when they need to.

-WWE is trolling me with this Reginald stuff. A Reginald shopping spree with Nia Jax segment? Why, why, why, why, why? Cue my Shayna Baszler reaction … now.

-Finally, a little intensity from Seth Rollins that can get him some genuine heat. The segment was simple in nature, but effective. Rollins looked more heelish in this than he has in a long time. Cesaro’s comeuppance will be fun to watch.

-When the Edge and Jey Uso backstage promo segment occurred, it felt like that was a tease for a potential long arch between both toward WrestleMania. Fast forward 80 minutes or so and it was simply a setup for their match next week. Nothing wrong with it, but there is a thread to pull there if WWE wants to pull it.

-Can WWE please stop trying to be overly complicated with the Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks stuff? This isn’t rocket science. Get them in a ring, have them talk about being the best, highlight the stakes of the match, and let their natural personas do the rest. Both are stars. Both can talk. Both have charisma. Both can perform in the ring. Let them execute on that instead of losing meaningless tag team matches to build tension. The championship and yearning for being the best provide that already. Get out of their way.

-That was the Big E promo I’ve been wanting to see. It was almost perfect. Big E was serious, to the point, confident, and was keenly focused on winning. This presentation is the one that will connect opposite someone like Roman Reigns in main events. Great stuff.

-We all need to re-watch Roman Reigns inside his contract signing with Daniel Bryan. Reigns changing his body language and emotion on a dime after Bryan called him out for not being able to make Jey Uso submit when he did was artistic mastery in a wrestling ring. Not only did it make this segment, but it added intrigue and drama to their Fastlane match too.

