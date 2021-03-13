VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #646 (March 24, 2001): MAJOR NEWS – WCW Nitro and Thunder Cancelled, dooming WCW’s existence, WWF reenters picture to buy WCW scraps – plus McMahon freaks out on Bob Costas

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #646 cover-dated March 24, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on the cancellation of Nitro and Thunder, one of the most significant headlines in Torch history… Wade Keller’s End Notes analyzes the cancellation and the potential of the WWF buying WCW… WWF Newswire on the termination of the working agreement with the Memphis affiliate and the WrestleMania line-up… WCW Newswire features backstage info on WCW Greed and Johnny Ace’s increased role backstage, plus the latest inside info on the future of WCW… Highlights of the Vince McMahon interview with Bob Costas on HBO along with Keller’s analysis… Torch Talk with Mark Madden talking about the final era of WCW, his role in it, the approaching end of the Nitro era, and some of WCW’s top stars… In-depth coverage of the ironically named WCW Greed PPV including Keller’s match report with star ratings, staff roundtable reviews, reader reax, and poll results… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #646

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE