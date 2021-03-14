VIP AUDIO 3/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline #7 (June 27, 2003): Piper departs WWE, early praise for A.J. Styles, WWE Cruiserweight Division initiative, Nash’s role going forward (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the seventh episode of the Wade Keller Hotline from June 27, 2003 covering the following topics: Roddy Piper departs WWE, should WWE have brought Hall back on the road, a standout TNA PPV, praise for A.J. Styles, WWE Cruiserweight Division initiative, Kevin Nash’s best role for WWE going forward, and reaction to the launch of the new PWTorch VIP website.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO