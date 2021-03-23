NXT announces its tag team championships are vacated due to injury

Earlier this morning, Matt Camp tweeted that as reported on the NXT Injury Report, Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. A little under two hours later, William Regal confirmed the news and announced that the tag team titles were vacated. Regal also said he would address the state of the tag team championships on tomorrow’s episode of NXT.

I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT. https://t.co/z3iQdC1Ruc — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021

Burch and Lorcan have been the NXT Tag Team Champions since October of 2020 after beating Breezango on an episode of NXT TV.

Hazelwood’s Analysis: Tough, tough news to hear for Burch. The men’s tag team division in NXT has kind of been middling during the pandemic era, but the division seemed to regain some footing with MSK’s Dusty Cup victory and Burch & Lorcan, buttressed by their associations with Dunne and sometimes McAfee. The implosion of The Undisputed Era takes out one, possibly two viable tag teams from the picture, but this also allows for different teams to ascend. I’m expecting Regal to announce some kind of mini-tournament with four or eight teams and the finals airing on night one of TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. Also, they just might team Lorcan with Dunne or have Lorcan go singles until Burch returns.