SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor has made adjustments to Friday’s 19th Anniversary PPV event due to injuries.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Dragon Lee has been pulled from the show and both championship matches he was scheduled to compete in. Lee will be having surgery to repair a minor injury to his ear.

Kenny King will fill in for Dragon Lee against Tracy Williams for the World TV Title. Bestia del Ring will fill in for him and team with King to defend the World Tag Team Championship against Williams and Rhett Titus.

Other key matches on the ROH 19th Anniversary show include Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, and more. The show is on Friday March 26 and will stream on HonorClub and FITE with the first hour airing for free on a variety of different platforms.

CATCH-UP: TORCH EXCLUSIVE: Soldiers of Savagery talk getting into the wrestling business, Shane Taylor Promotions, ROH, more