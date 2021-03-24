VIP AUDIO 3/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Fastlane fallout, MJF’s promo, Hogan & Titus hosting WM, Andrade’s WWE departure, NWA Back for the Attack review, New Japan Cup (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Fastlane fallout

The Edge problem and how to fix it

MJF’s promo on Inner Circle break-up

Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neal hosting WM

Andrade’s WWE departure

NWA Back for the Attack review

New Japan Cup

The (non)word “irregardless”

Email the show with feedback or questions for the Everything Mailbag: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

