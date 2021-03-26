FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk WWE Fastlane fallout, NWA Back for the Attack, Dynamite, NXT, New Japan Cup, Buddy Rogers, more (144 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

NWA Back to the Attack review

New Japan Cup finals with an earthquake

ROH Anniversary PPV Preview

Smackdown review

Raw review

AEW Dynamite review

NXT on USA review

Plus a portion of Todd’s in-depth Buddy Rogers biography review

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO