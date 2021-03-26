FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk WWE Fastlane fallout, NWA Back for the Attack, Dynamite, NXT, New Japan Cup, Buddy Rogers, more (144 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- NWA Back to the Attack review
- New Japan Cup finals with an earthquake
- ROH Anniversary PPV Preview
- Smackdown review
- Raw review
- AEW Dynamite review
- NXT on USA review
- Plus a portion of Todd’s in-depth Buddy Rogers biography review
