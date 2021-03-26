News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): Who Worse Than Christian, Mid-Carder vs. Main Eventer dream matches, Peacock, Omega’s list of challengers, merging WWE Titles, Khan, Roller Coasters, more (104 min)

March 26, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 3 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

  • A challenge to find a match on Peacock
  • Who are the viable challengers for Kenny Omega’s AEW Title, who will ultimately beat Omega for the title, and does AEW have enough top tier babyface challengers for Omega.
  • List some mid-carder vs. main event star dream matches would you like to have seen.
  • Who would have been received more negatively than Christian in AEW from today’s WWE roster?
  • What side do you come down on in the management/ownership vs. talent/wrestler side as far as being released early from your contract if you want to be?
  • What post-COVID event are you most looking forward to that isn’t pro wrestling or MMA related?
  • What are essential traits for a podcast to become one you’d listen to and what are some tips on running a successful website or blog? Should it be more difficult to be syndicated by Apple Podcasts or Spotify?
  • What is the difference between a money mark and a super fan promoter, using Tony Khan as a test case compared to other promoters in history?
  • Why do some wrestlers in Japan have English translations on New Japan World’s website and others don’t?
  • What are the pros and cons of WWE merging their two major men’s world singles titles?
  • Is the drop in booking quality in NXT lately reason to be more pessimistic about Triple H’s future if he takes over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon?

