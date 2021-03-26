VIP AUDIO 3/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): Who Worse Than Christian, Mid-Carder vs. Main Eventer dream matches, Peacock, Omega’s list of challengers, merging WWE Titles, Khan, Roller Coasters, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 3 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

A challenge to find a match on Peacock

Who are the viable challengers for Kenny Omega’s AEW Title, who will ultimately beat Omega for the title, and does AEW have enough top tier babyface challengers for Omega.

List some mid-carder vs. main event star dream matches would you like to have seen.

Who would have been received more negatively than Christian in AEW from today’s WWE roster?

What side do you come down on in the management/ownership vs. talent/wrestler side as far as being released early from your contract if you want to be?

What post-COVID event are you most looking forward to that isn’t pro wrestling or MMA related?

What are essential traits for a podcast to become one you’d listen to and what are some tips on running a successful website or blog? Should it be more difficult to be syndicated by Apple Podcasts or Spotify?

What is the difference between a money mark and a super fan promoter, using Tony Khan as a test case compared to other promoters in history?

Why do some wrestlers in Japan have English translations on New Japan World’s website and others don’t?

What are the pros and cons of WWE merging their two major men’s world singles titles?

Is the drop in booking quality in NXT lately reason to be more pessimistic about Triple H’s future if he takes over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon?

