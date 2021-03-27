News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/27 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: New Japan Cup 2021 Finals including Jay White, Will Ospreay, more (63 min)

March 27, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the (slightly delayed) New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil  wrap up their coverage of NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2021 tournament, including another truly surprising upset of Jay White and stellar Ospreay match in the finals and Ospreay’s following despicable deed. More wrestlers qualify for the New Japan Cup 2021 USA on New Japan Strong and more. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021