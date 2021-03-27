VIP AUDIO 3/27 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: New Japan Cup 2021 Finals including Jay White, Will Ospreay, more (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the (slightly delayed) New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil wrap up their coverage of NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2021 tournament, including another truly surprising upset of Jay White and stellar Ospreay match in the finals and Ospreay’s following despicable deed. More wrestlers qualify for the New Japan Cup 2021 USA on New Japan Strong and more. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

