VIP AUDIO 3/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline: Kane fire angle on Raw, RVD needs to step up on mic, who will replace Ross as he sells angle, Triple H vs. Goldberg, Russo hurting A.J. Styles’s career (26 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the 11th installment of the Wade Keller Hotline from July 17, 2003 covering the following topics: More on controversial Kane fire angle on Raw, RVD needs to step up on mic in feud with Kane defending Jim Ross’s honor, who will replace Ross as he sells angle, Triple H vs. Goldberg meet to plan match, Vince Russo hurting A.J. Styles’s career, Smackdown preview and thoughts, and more.

