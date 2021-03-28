FREE PODCAST 3/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (3-29-16) Keller & Powell discuss WrestleMania 32 hype on Raw the night before with callers and emailers (154 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (3-29-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions. They present an in-depth analysis of final Raw hype for WrestleMania 32 with callers including an in-person report from someone who attended Raw in Brooklyn. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason react to a series of email questions and topics focused almost exclusively on the previous night’s WWE Raw and WrestleMania 32 expectations and predictions.

