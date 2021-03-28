VIP AUDIO 3/28 – ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Sage, and Sullivan): In-depth look at show including thoughts on show-closing angle, where does ROH go from here, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch VIP “Podcast of Honor” co-hosts Tyler Sage and Ryan Sullivan to discuss the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV. Radican, Sage, and Sullivan review the show in depth from start to finish. They discuss the lackluster start to the show and then hash out their differences on the overall quality of the card beginning with the Jay Briscoe vs. EC3 match. They also discuss the strong show-closing angle, which saw Brody King debut his new faction. The show concludes with a look ahead at what ROH can do to capitalize on the buzz from the show and create stars going forward.

