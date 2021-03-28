Yuengling Center, new home for the WWE Thunderdome, has an end date

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As previously announced, WWE will be moving the ThunderDome setup they’ve used for the majority of the pandemic era from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on the University of Southern Florida campus.

The first episode from the Yuengling Center will be the April 12 episode of Raw. Now we know when the last episode from the Yuengling Center will air.

Fightful reports that the website for the Yuengling Center lists the last date for WWE as August 3 – the day after the August 2 episode of Raw.

Fightful also reports the plan for WWE is to spend this time gauging if it’s safe to return to touring.

Hazelwood’s Analysis: This means there will be 17 episodes of Raw and 16 of Smackdown (unless they hold a double taping of some sort) from the Yuengling Center. I understand the desire to tour again, but I would err on the side of caution and be patient about that return if I’m WWE.

