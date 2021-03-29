News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: ROH 19th Anniversary PPV review, assessing Bryan-Edge-Reigns developments, Brandi & Cody reality show, Peacock’s awkward editing task, Britt Baker, El Hijo Del Vikingo (108 min)

March 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • ROH 19th Anniversary PPV review and a macro look at ROH’s place in wrestling history.
  • Assessing the Daniel Bryan-Edge-Roman Reigns developments including how babyface Edge could have worked.
  • The Brandi & Cody reality show and what this says about Cody’s commitment to being a centerpiece wrestling act for AEW.
  • Peacock’s awkward editing task and how this could have been avoided.
  • Britt Baker’s heel promo last week.
  • Should AEW stay away from WrestleMania weekend.
  • In the “Off the Beaten Path” segment a look at rising star El Hijo Del Vikingo taking on Lorado Kid. (REFERENCE LINK)

Email the show with feedback or questions for the Everything Mailbag: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021