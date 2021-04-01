VIP AUDIO 3/31 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Arcade Anarchy, Christian’s in-ring debut, Cody-Marshall, Pinnacle-Inner Circle, two returning wrestlers, more (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including the Arcade Anarchy main event with Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Chucky Taylor & Orange Cassidy with two returning wrestlers, Cody Rhodes vs. Q.T. Marshall with yet another faction forming, Inner Circle return and attack The Pinnacle, Darby Allin’s cinematic vignettes, and more.

