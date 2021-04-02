FREE PODCAST 4/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania 37 build and potential to be great, reflections on AEW-NXT Wednesday War, AEW Dark Elevation, Takeover, ROH PPV (119 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss WrestleMania 37’s build and potential to be great, reflections on AEW-NXT Wednesday War, AEW and NXT viewership this week, AEW Dark Elevation crossing the line into too much AEW content each week, NXT Takeover, and ROH 19th Anniversary PPV reflections.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO