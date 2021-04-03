VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #649 (April 14, 2001): Torch Talk with Mark Madden on the fall of Vince Russo as booker, 5th Annual Torch Draft with Top 50 Finishers, Shawn Michaels problems resurfacing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #649 cover-dated April 14, 2001: This issue features the 5th Annual Torch Priority Draft including the Top 50 Finishers, Keller’s Analysis of the results, Torch Staff Roundtable Picks, and End Notes looks back at previous drafts… Part four of the Torch Talk with Mark Madden with his insight into the fall of Vince Russo… WWE Newswire features coverage of Shawn Michaels’s problems resurfacing and cancellation of plans to utilize him, and much more… WCW Newswire features the latest on the fallout from the buyout… Plus reports on Raw, Smackdown, Heat, and more…



