FREE PODCAST 4/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg and Stoup preview NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver nights 1 and 2, including Shirai vs. Gonzalez, Walter vs. Ciampa, MSK vs. GYV, more (91 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup preview NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver nights 1 and 2, including Shirai vs. Gonzalez, Walter vs. Ciampa, MSK vs. GYV, The Gauntlet Eliminator to determine Gargano’s opponent on night 2, Balor vs. Kross, O’Reilly vs. Cole, Shotzi & Ember Moon vs. LaRae & Hartwell, Escobar vs. Devlin, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO