4/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks, Mike Tyson Appears, Darby Allin vs. JD Drake, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 7, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-The show opened with The Inner Circle arriving in all black vehicles.

-The opening show promo was shown, followed by pyro on the stage area.

(1) ADAM PAGE vs. MAX CASTER

The match started with Page kicking Anthony Bowens in the face. Page then went on work on Caster in the corner, leading to a fallaway slam, and a suplex. Caster then took the advantage and worked over Page in the corner. Page countered with an elbow and he reigned control of the match once more. Caster ended up on the outside floor, Page followed and slammed Caster into the barricade. Back in the ring, Page continued the assault and he threw Caster to the outside once more. After a series on moves, Caster reversed an Irish Whip and threw Page into the barricade. Page quickly countered and hit a forearm on Caster, who was perched on the barricade.

Anthony Bowens hit Page with the boombox and threw Page back into the ring. Here Caster started hitting offense on Page. Caster locked in a face lock submission, Page was able to break out and hit Caster with a slam, then an exploder. On the apron, Page tried to set up the Dead Eye, but it was countered and the men traded strikes, with Page slamming Caster.

Caster missed a spot while Bowens distracted Page, eventually Caster had Page in a submission move, in which Page broke with the bottom rope. Page then hit a big forearm, he set up the Dead eye and grabbed date boom box that was thrown in for Caster. Caster then used his chain and pushed Page with it for a near fall. Page then took out and hit the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Adam Page in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This was not a very good match. Without Bowens, Caster would not have gotten in a second of offense based on how the match was laid out. I like that Page was made to look strong, but that made Caster look really bad. I guess that means he needs Bowens and to be in a tag team per AEW booking.)

-Tony announced the team of Death Triangle, and that team came out. Tony announced that they would have a chance at the Tag Team title next week. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends came out, a video of Death Triangle attacking them was shown. Pac said they were far from worthy of challenging them and to get off the stage. Trent then said that he was hurt and worked his way back, and the Best Friends have the most wins in AEW tag team history.

-The announce team then ran down the remainder of the card.

-A clip of Urban Meyer and Mike Tyson talking was shown.

-Inner Circle came out to Chris Jericho’s music. [c]

-The live crowd chanted “Inner Circle,” as the show came back. Jericho announced that they were back in black. Jericho apologized for the actions of his team, but he ultimately blamed MJF for all the bad things that they had done. Jericho said he brought MJF into the group to keep him under his thumb, he wanted to use him as long as they could. He said that they were ready for when he turned on them, but they were not ready for him to have his own group when that happened. Jericho then made fun of MJF’s spray tan. Jericho says that MJF wants to be a legend now, first he needs to beat the lower level people like Peter Avalon . He then called out MJF for using the scarf gimmick, and checking online comments on all his segments. Jericho said that he would never be better than Jericho, and he knows it.

Jericho then went on to talk about the pinnacle. He said Tully Blanchard was the 3rd best four horseman. He said FTR was good, but he can’t tell them apart. He said Spears is only someone who called him when he got fired and he looks dumb with that mohawk. He then said Wardlow was dumb and made a comment about stripping that must mean I’m as dumb as Wardlow is portrayed. Jericho then announced Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle in a Blood & Guts match on May 5th. [c]

-Christian Cage was backstage, he said last week was an accumulation of the last year and how he earned that and came back. He said Frankie Kazarian pushed him, and he loved it. He said he isn’t like everyone else, he makes others level up. Taz interrupted the promo and said that seven years is a long time and he offered Christian an opportunity in Team Taz. Taz said to sleep on it and he walked off.

(2) JURASSIC EXPRESS vs. BEAR COUNTRY

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus took out Boulder and then Jungle Boy did two dives out onto Bronson of Bear Country. Luchasaurus and Boulder were then the legal men, Bronson tagged in and the two members of bear country teamed up to work over Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy was tagged in, but Boulder quickly power bombed him. [c]

Jungle Boy made a counter and tried for the hot tag, but was pulled away. Soon after Luchasaurus was tagged in and he took out Bear Country. He then tried a double choke slam and that was countered, Luchasaurus then hit a series of kicks and got Boulder on the middle rope, Boulder countered and hit a superplex for a near fall, that Jungle Boy broke up. Then all four men battled and Jungle Boy was used by Bronson to break up a pin.

Bear Country then teamed up with a double cannonball in the corner for a near fall on Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus took out Bolder, Luchasaurus then got the pin on Bronson.

WINNER: Jurassic Express in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: An ok match, that was made more fun with the Godzilla/Kong Gimmick. I like that Luchasaurus got the rub here as he has been forgotten a bit. Bear Country seem pretty good, but I think they need some more backstory or some reason for me as a viewer to have an opinion about them.)

-QT Marshall then had a video from the Nightmare Factory, he said that he did all the work for Cody, that he needed Cody to be where he is. He said that he was noting in WWE and that he made a name on the Indies. QT then ran down all the members of his team. [c]

-Tony announced Sting on the stage area, Sting came out. Jake Roberts interrupted and got very Meta about how the segments like this usually go. He then spoke for the audience and said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again. Lance Archer then came out and said that the world would pay attention to him, and he should be in the main event, not Sting. Sting grabbed the mic from him and said its his time, he agreed that Lance Archer should be in the main event. He thinks Archer needs to channel his range to do it. He said to go and do it, and then Sting walked off, Lance and Roberts left as well.

-Team Taz was backstage celebrating their win on Dark. Taz called out Starks for stirring the pot. Taz said they need to be a unit and need to be smart.

(3) DARBY ALLIN vs. JD DRAKE

The match started with a collar and elbow tie-up, Darby Allin then used his speed to get an early advantage. JD Drake chopped Allin down with a chop. Allin then did a dive out to Drake, Nemeth distracted Allin and Drake threw Allin off the apron, onto the floor. Sting then came out with a bat and ran off Nemeth. Meanwhile, Drake was working over Allin in the ring with slow and methodical offense. [c]

When the show returned Drake chased Allin to the outside, where Allin was thrown into the ropes and fell back onto the floor. Drake then tried a cannonball onto the barrier that Allin dodged. Allin then dove and took out Drake. Drake then got Allin seated on the top rope, then in the tree of woe where Drake hit a cannonball leading to a near fall for Drake. Allin countered and went to the top rope and traded strikes with Drake up there. Allin then hit Code Red and a Coffin Drop for the pinfall.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun match. JD Drake had no chance to win this match from a booking standpoint. But, JD Drake looked great, and Darby continues to make all his opponents look great.)

-Postmatch the Hardy Family Office attacked Darby. Sting and The Dark Order came out and made the save.

-A video package about the Kenny Omega/Young Bucks storyline was shown. [c]

-Chris Jericho was backstage and was asked about Blood & Guts. The Pinnacle attacked him from behind and they brought him out to the ring and all teamed up on him. A video showed that the Inner Circle’s door had been locked and they broke the door down. Mike Tyson’s music hit and he walked out to the ring and beat up on Shawn Spears. After this Inner Circle came out and joined Mike Tyson. Jericho and Tyson shook hands and embraced in the ring.

-Britt Baker was backstage and she asked for a championship match with Shida. She said wins and losses shouldn’t matter, but she will get a bunch of wins to get a title shot.

(4) THE BUNNY vs. TAY CONTI

Bunny started the match quickly with attacks that led to Conti’s head being slammed in the turnbuckle. Conti countered with a suplex and a kick in the corner. Bunny then grabbed Conti’s leg and slammed her on the apron, Bunny then suplexed Conti to the outside and hit a dropkick to send Conti into the barricade. [c]

When the show returned Conti hit a back breaker on Bunny, who countered with a kick and got a near fall on Conti. Matt Hardy got on the apron to distract Conti, it did not work and Conti hit the Tay KO and got a near fall on Bunny. On the outside, Bunny took out Shida and grabbed her Kendo stick but it was taken away by Conti. She then hit a superplex and Conti slammed Bunny for the pinfall.

Winner: Tay Conti in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: a good match, that felt like they put all the good stuff before and after the break, this made the match feel off from a pacing standpoint. Tay Conti is the #1 contender and is winning a lot, can we get some character segments with her please?)

-The announce team went over the card for next week’s episode of Dynamite. [c]

(5) KENNY OMEGA & THE GOOD BROTHERS vs. JON MOXLEY & THE YOUNG BUCKS

Karl Anderson and Matt Jackson started the match, Matt Jackson yelled at Don Callis at ringside, Omega was tagged in and he and Matt started each other down, and pushed each other. Nick Jackson was tagged in, the two men locked up and Omega got wrist control and Nick tumbled until he got out of the hold. Omega flexed and then ran the ropes and Nick hit a hurricanrana on Omega. Anderson was tagged in and Nick hit a few drop kicks before Doc Gallows entered, all three members of team Omega were on the outside. Team Moxley all dove out and took out the opposing team. [c]

When the commercial break ended, Anderson and Matt Jackson were battling. Moxley finally got the tag and he worked over Anderson after Omega fled the ring. Moxley and Anderson traded slaps and Moxley then hit a German Suplex on Omega, Gallows then ran the ropes and hit a big kick on Moxley. Gallows then worked over Moxley in his corner. Moxley countered and got the tag to Nick Jackson, Anderson was tagged in at the same time. Nick was able to take out Anderson and Gallows, leading to a running kick on Gallows and a Spine Buster. Omega entered and battled with Matt Jackson. Matt hit a DDT and set up a super kick, but he didn’t have the heart to kick him. Omega regained control and Omega slapped him, leads to a brawl between the two.

Omega hit a snap dragon after a lot of interference, then Omega hit a second snap dragon. Omega went for a V-Trigger but Moxley took him out, Matt Jackson hit a pile driver on Omega for a near fall. The Bucks hit More Bang for Your Buck on Omega. Nick then took out Gallows and Anderson. The Bucks set up the BTE Trigger, Nick was all in and Matt couldn’t do it. Moxley talked to them and they tried again but couldn’t do it. Moxley tagged himself in, Matt pleaded to not hurt Omega. Moxley hit two DDT’s and locked in the sleeper. The Young Bucks then super kicked Moxley and Eddie Kingston came out and was taken out by The Good Brothers. Moxley was hit by The Magic Killer and The Good Brothers put Omega on top and Omega got the pinfall win.

WINNER: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers in 18:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good match with a ton of star power and intrigue. I did not see that being the story that was going to be told. I am not 100% about it, my initial thought is that they have moved the Bucks in and out as good/bad guys too much and this continues to be a confusing mess. I do like them more as heels with Omega in general. I just hope that they pick a story and stick to it.)

-After the match, The Young Bucks hit a super kick on Moxley.