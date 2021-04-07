4/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Mike Tyson returning, Bucks & Moxley vs. Omega & Good Brothers, Darby TNT Title defense against Drake

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 7, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a clip marked “Earlier in the Day.” SUVs and a sports car drove up. They got out in black leather jackets. Schiavone said Mike Tyson is in the house, too.

-The Dynamite opening aired.

-They went to Daily’s Place live as Ross introduced the show.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. MAX CASTER (w/Anthony Bowens)

As Page walked out, the screen showed he has a 9-0 record in 2021 so far. Ross said he’s the no. 1 contender, and what remains to be seen is whether he can close the deal. Excalibur said Caster is the no. 3 ranked contender. (That came out of nowhere.) Caster did a rap and Bowens yanked the mic away from him before he rhymed “pony” with “blow me.” Bowens said, “You can’t say that on TNT!” Caster also took a dig at President Biden “slippin’ on the stairs.” Page jump-started the match and rammed Caster’s head into the corner top turnbuckle. Excalibur said Caster has three straight wins against Dark Order members include against Colt Cabana on AEW Dark Elevation. Excalibur plugged “The House Always Wins,” AEW’s first house show. Schiavone noted that Caster is 31 and Page is 29.

They fought at ringside. Page got in Bowens’ face. Back in the ring Caster took over against Page with stomps. Schiavone said the raps that Caster does gets under the skin of his opponents, and that can work against him. Ross said it’s part of his TV persona. When Page took Caster down at ringside again, Bowens got in his face. Bowens picked up the boom box behind Page. Caster yanked Page crotch-first into the ringpost. Bowens then shoved Page into the barricade and then into the ring.

Caster held Page down on the mat with a chinlock. Page powered out. Caster got up and charged at Page, and Page knocked him down twice. Caster feeding Page seemed a half-step slow or a bit off timing-wise. Page then gave Caster an overhead suplex for a two count. Page dropped Caster on the edge of the ring apron, then climbed to the top rope. Schiavone plugged that Tyson was in the house. Caster superplexed Page and then applied a keylock. Page reached the bottom rope to force a break. Page clotheslined Caster as he leaped off the top rope at him. Page lifted Bowens upside down mid-ring and stood there. Bowens slid Caster the boom box. Page ended up with it. The ref took it from him. Bowens then slid a chain to Caster. Caster KO’d Page with the chain for believable near fall. Caster climbed to the top rope and went for a top rope elbowdrop. Page moved, so Caster crashed to the mat. Page set up a Buckshot Lariat, but Bowens held onto his leg. Page kicked him off of him and then flipped onto Bowens at ringside. Page then followed up with a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Page celebrated up the stairs and stood a few feet from cheering fans.

WINNER: Page in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay match. I like Caster being cast in a top contender spot, although it’d have been good to show more clips before the match of him looking impressive against strong opponents to justify his high ranking. Page’s win would have meant more had they built up Caster better leading into this win. Some of the sequences were a little clunky.)



-Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Mieda, and Pac). Schiavone said they won the Casino Battle Royale, so they get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles next week. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent walked out. Cassidy dryly said it’s great to see the three of them together again. They aired a clip on the big screen from March and May of last week with Death Triangle attacking Cassidy. Chuck said it might have been a while, but they still remember what they did to them. Rey and Penta laughed. Pac said it appears they want a shot at “the next AEW Tag Team Champions. Well, believe me boys, you’ve got a lot of work to do, but you’re far from worty, so get off our stage.” Trent said he knows he was out of action for a while and hurt. He said they’re only there to give them a heads up. “The boys are back in town.” Out walked Kris Statlander briefly with them on the stage.

-Excalibur hyped upcoming matches on the show. Ross hyped Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country as “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

-They showed Urban Meyers, “a coach,” speaking with Mike Tyson earlier in the day.

-Jericho led Inner Circle to the ring as his theme song played. Jericho said Jacksonville sounds crazy tonight. He said they “have a lot to say, after the break.” [c]

-Back live, Jericho said, “We are the Inner Circle, and we have back in black.” Jericho said the beatdown that MJF and the rest of the Pinnacle gave them was a wake up call. He said it helped them realize they had made a lot of decisions in the last six months that hurt a lot of people and insulted a lot of people. “For that, we apologize to everybody, including all of you.” He said those decisions were caused by MJF. “My jerk off friend,” he said. He said MJF is right that he’s not smart at certain things, such as high school chemistry. He said the teacher asked him if he was on dope. “I wasn’t,” he said. “I just wasn’t very smart at chemistry.” He said what he is smart at is pro wrestling and the psychology of it. He said he didn’t bring MJF into Inner Circle to put him under his wing, but rather to keep him under his thumb. He said he knows how dangerous his jerk-off friend is. He said he wanted to use him as much as he could and suck his potential out of him and into the Inner Circle.

Jericho said they had it perfectly planned, but they didn’t count on MJF being one step ahead of them. He said they were outsmarted by a man who can do everything “except apparently put on a spray tan.” He said a few weeks ago, he was oranger than Cassidy with more streaks than the bottom of that toilet bowl he shoved his face into last week. They cut to reaction shots of Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara laughing. He said MJF is still only 25, and he was still having wet dreams them while MJF is at the pinnacle of the wrestling business. Jericho said MJF says he’s going to age like fine wine, but he wants to better than him, the GOAT, now. He said those are big shoes and he should take baby steps. He said he should be better than Peter Avalon instead or Michael Nakazawa. He said his scarf is tired and old and tired and it sucks. Jericho said he was wearing scarves fives years ago. He said it’s lame that he’s stealing his shit. He said he has an old clipboard in the back with a list of gimmick she stole from him. He said Max isn’t as good as he thinks. He said he listens to the critics and the fans. He said he rushes to the back to see what people think of what he did. “We call that in the wrestling business being a mark. We’re going to change that to being a max, because you’re a max for yourself.” He said he’ll never, ever be better than him “and you know it.” He said that’s causing the wine to sour.

He said he called Tully Blanchard the greatest mind in pro wrestling history. He said he’s nothing more than the third-string member of the Four Horsemen, “ranking somewhere between Ole Anderson and Paul Roma.” He said FTR are one of the greatest tag teams in the world today, “but they’re complete interchangeable.” He said they’re like the Jonas Brothers. He said the make money, but he doesn’t know their names. He said regarding Shawn Spears, people say he has a big upside, but he’s never seen it. He said all he knows is his phone number from when he’d call him after he was fired by the Fed looking for advice. He said aligning with Spears is about as good a decision as rocking a blond mohawk in 2021. He said as for Wardlow, he’s so stupid he has to stip naked to count to 21. He said the Pinnacle is good, but that’s great because they like to fight. He said they’re going to shove the faces of the Pinnacle up each other’s asses to form a human centipede with MJF in the back. “You want blood, you want violence, you got it!” he said. He said on May 5, it will be Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle in a Blood & Guts match. He said they are the Inner Circle and they’re back in black and they’re going to beat the living shit out of the. “The worst is yet to come, and god help you for it!”

Ross said everyone just heard an immortal promo, and it came from the heart. Schiavone said Jericho laid it all on the line.

(Keller’s Analysis: Boy, that was really good. At eight minutes, it started to feel maybe it was getting too long around six minutes in, but it ended strong enough and intense enough, that feeling was wiped away by the end. Like Rock and John Cena ten years ago, this is going to fun anticipating and then watching MJF fire back and then Jericho fire back at MJF, and on and on until the match takes place.)

-The announcers hyped Darby’s TNT Title defense and the six-man tag team main event. [c]

-Dasha Gonzales interviewed Christian Cage backstage. She asked how he is feeling after his debut match for AEW last week and what’s next. Christian said last week felt like the culmination of an entire year of him scratching, clawing, and grinding and solitude for that moment. He said he took back what was taken from him seven years ago. He said Kaz pushed him into the deep end and his lungs were on fire, and he loved every second of it. He said Frankie knows he’s not like everyone where because when you wrestle him, makes his opponents level up. Taz barged in and interrupted Christian mid-sentence. He said he and Christian know each other well. He said he wants him to be part of Team Taz. He said his guys can help him get where he wants to be, and his guys can learn from him. He told him to sleep on it because he doens’t want to put him on the spot.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good Christian promo. His brand and motto is built around “Outwork Everybody.” Crediting Kaz for taking him to the deep end and making his lungs burn, but he loved it, is a good way to acknowledge he’s still getting into prime wrestling shape. Saying he worked hard for years to get back into action plays into his passion for the business. I think he avoided sounded overly self-serious and self-boasting like last time where I thought he crossed a line and it became a little too much. I’d still like to see him loosen up just 10-20 percent more. It seems they’re setting up Christian to battle Team Taz, and I think that’s the right place for him at this point. He can give some rub to the Team Taz wrestlers, but also gain some credibility having good matches and likely scoring important wins over them.)

-A commercial aired for “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

(2) JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. BEAR COUNTRY