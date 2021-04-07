NXT TAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 1 REPORT 4/7: Wells’s live results and match analysis for Shirai vs. Gonzalez, Walter vs. Ciampa, Gauntlet Eliminator, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WELLS’S NXT TAKEOVER: VENGEANCE DAY REPORT

APRIL 7, 2021

LIVE IN WINTER PARK, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

SIMULCAST ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

-I fought with the Peacock app for much of the preshow, but I was able to catch the last two minutes of the one match presented, where budding star Zoey Stark defeated Toni Storm with a rollup. Mickie James was on the call with Vic for that one. After that, there was continued heavy sell for tonight’s main event of Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, complete with an engaging sit-down interview with Gonzalez hosted by Samoa Joe.