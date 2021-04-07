New Japan announces lineups for upcoming major events, Ospreay set to defend IWGP World Hvt. Championship against Takagi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the lineups for four major upcoming events Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni: Night One and Night Two will take place on April 28 and April 29. The biggest match announced for those shows take place on night one with IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions Sho & Yoh defending against El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru. New Japan also announced the big matches that will take place during Wrestling Dontaku on May 3 and May 4. Wrestling Dontaku: Night 1 on May 3 will feature a main event of Never Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White. In the semi-main event, Taichi will challenge Tama Tonga in an Iron Finger from Hell Ladder match. Two big singles matches will take place on Wrestling Donotaku: Night 2, as IWGP World Hvt. Champion Will Ospreay will defend against Shingo Takagi. IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado will defend the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship against Yoh in the semi-main event.

New Japan also announced that Kazuchika Okada will challenge the winner of the Ospreay vs. Takagi match for the IWGP World Hvt. Champion at Wrestle Grand Slam in The Tokyo Dome on May 29. New Japan is also scheduled to run another baseball stadium show on May 15 at Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium.

The lineups for all four upcoming major shows can be seen below:

Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni: Night 1 (Wednesday, April 28)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Sho & Yoh defend vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion Toru Yano vs. Evil

Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Jado

Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask IV

Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni: Night 2 (Thursday, April 29)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb

Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito

Toru Yano & Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo

Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Jado

Sho & Yoh & Tiger Mask IV vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Minoru Suzuki

Sanada & Bushi vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Wrestling Dontaku 2021: Night 1 (Monday, May 3)

NEVER Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs.Jay White

Iron Finger from Hell Ladder match: Taichi vs. Tama Tonga

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Kazuchika Okada & Sho & Yoh vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask IV & Master Wato vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo

Wrestling Dontaku 2021: Night 2 (Tuesday, May 4)