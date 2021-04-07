New Japan announces lineups for upcoming major events, Ospreay set to defend IWGP World Hvt. Championship against Takagi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
New Japan has announced the lineups for four major upcoming events Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni: Night One and Night Two will take place on April 28 and April 29. The biggest match announced for those shows take place on night one with IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions Sho & Yoh defending against El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru. New Japan also announced the big matches that will take place during Wrestling Dontaku on May 3 and May 4. Wrestling Dontaku: Night 1 on May 3 will feature a main event of Never Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White. In the semi-main event, Taichi will challenge Tama Tonga in an Iron Finger from Hell Ladder match. Two big singles matches will take place on Wrestling Donotaku: Night 2, as IWGP World Hvt. Champion Will Ospreay will defend against Shingo Takagi. IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado will defend the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship against Yoh in the semi-main event.
New Japan also announced that Kazuchika Okada will challenge the winner of the Ospreay vs. Takagi match for the IWGP World Hvt. Champion at Wrestle Grand Slam in The Tokyo Dome on May 29. New Japan is also scheduled to run another baseball stadium show on May 15 at Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium.
The lineups for all four upcoming major shows can be seen below:
Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni: Night 1 (Wednesday, April 28)
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Sho & Yoh defend vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion Toru Yano vs. Evil
- Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
- Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Jado
- Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask IV
Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni: Night 2 (Thursday, April 29)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb
- Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito
- Toru Yano & Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo
- Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Jado
- Sho & Yoh & Tiger Mask IV vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Minoru Suzuki
- Sanada & Bushi vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura
Wrestling Dontaku 2021: Night 1 (Monday, May 3)
- NEVER Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs.Jay White
- Iron Finger from Hell Ladder match: Taichi vs. Tama Tonga
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa
- Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Kazuchika Okada & Sho & Yoh vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask IV & Master Wato vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo
Wrestling Dontaku 2021: Night 2 (Tuesday, May 4)
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado vs. Yoh
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Jay White & Evil & Kenta & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. The Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb
- Kazuchika Okada & Sho vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Jado
