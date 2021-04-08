Frankie Kazarian discusses Christian Cage’s wrestling IQ, being underrated as a talent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Frankie Kazarian discussed working with Christian Cage, being underrated as a talent, and more.

On the podcast, Kazarian mentioned that Christian has the highest wrestling IQ of anyone he’s been in the ring with. “Christian is a guy that has maybe the highest wrestling IQ that I’ve ever been in the ring with, and when I say that I mean just having mastered professional wrestling and knowing what works and what doesn’t,” said Kazarian.

Kazarian also talked about being underrated as a performer. “He’s [Christian Cage] often been called one of the most underrated wrestlers, and people have put that tag on me, and I wear that as a badge of honor,” said Kazarian. “If you’re going to call me underrated, that’s fine because you’ve called a lot of my heroes underrated.”

You can read a synopsis for Kazarian’s appearance on AEW Unrestricted below:

Frankie Kazarian is one-half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions, SCU, and among the first wrestlers signed to AEW at launch. He speaks to how he got in at the ground floor, what The Young Bucks and “Being The Elite” did for SCU’s popularity, beating the Lucha Brothers for the tag title, and what it’s like having a beverage and talking shop with your boss. Frankie was Christian Cage’s first AEW opponent, and explains why he thinks Christian has the highest wrestling IQ of anyone he’s been in the ring with. You’ll also hear about Frankie’s friendship with Christopher Daniels, his love of Metallica, how he started playing bass, what prompted him to start American Rebel Cigars with Cody Rhodes, and how he ended up with a cameo in the Netflix series, GLOW. Plus, Frankie shares the story of “Do Ya!,” his Top 5 metal songs, and why calls the “Flux Capacitor” his “Break Glass In Case of Emergency” move.