HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 4/7: Chris Jericho proves he’s still one of the best on the microphone

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I guess Adam Page is finished with his entire journey to the top of AEW? The commentary around him during the show was jarring. Two weeks ago, Page was at the bottom of the card in a friendship storyline with Dark Order and now he’s talked about as the number one contender to the AEW Championship and has fought his way back from the depths? Let’s be clear, there is nothing wrong with that story for Page. It just can’t be a story that is told in 15 seconds to kick off an episode of Dynamite.

-Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and now Kris Statlander need to figure out a way to present themselves as credible threats. Once the bell rings, they do, but in most promo segments they come across as silly children who want to play wrestler. The segment opposite Death Triangle didn’t help matters. Triangle’s intensity overshadowed the group and very much neutralized their efforts to build the potential match.

-In case you were wondering whether or not Chris Jericho still has it, he does. His promo with Inner Circle was effective in fully flipping him and the group babyface, but it built significant intrigue around the Blood and Guts match on May 5 as well. That’s what good promos are supposed to do. Jericho addressing his shortcomings and owning his past helped make the babyface turn feel authentic. Jericho proved tonight why he’s one of the best to ever do it.

-More of the same on the character side of things for Christian this week. Bottom line? He needs to start acting in the way he wants people to perceive him.

-Luchasaurus in a match sponsored by the new Godzilla movie – the bills must be paid, folks.

-I’m still not buying the QT Marshall act. The personality and character that he’s working to adopt comes across as forced and unnatural. The promo tonight was fine from a content perspective to push the story along, but the delivery felt like he was reading a teleprompter and nervous to do so. Marshall needs to get to the next level quicker if this feud with Cody is going to be worth Cody’s time.

-Another win for Darby Allin and inside of a good match, too. Tony Khan is going with him and its more clear than ever that he’s a centerpiece act for the company.

-The Young Bucks absolutely need to stay in this heel lane for a very long time. If they do, tonight’s angle will be a staple moment for them. That said, their track record is dirt when it comes to understanding that. Had The Young Bucks lived a consistent character for the past year, this turn would have been infinitely more impactful. They themselves watered it down by not establishing a direction earlier. The doubt in Matt and Nick’s eyes as they played out the angle has me questioning everything. Time will tell.

