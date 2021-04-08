Gallows talks about AEW-Impact working relationship coming together, how content was fit into shows already taped

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Speaking to Fightful, Impact wrestler Gallows said the AEW-Impact working relationship was in the works for a year. “Well, we (Gallows and Anderson) just were like, ‘Wait, is this really gonna happen? Hold on,'” said Gallows. “We’ve been talking to the Bucks a lot. We talk to the Bucks constantly. We’re buddies. Then when D’Amore brought it up, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I think this is really gonna happen.’ Then I didn’t realize how intricate this went and how deep it went with Don and Kenny had been talking about this for a year. Which nobody really knew about that. I just think it makes the story even cooler and hopefully, long term, there’s gonna be a lot more layers to it. But, from the behind the scenes part of it, you hear something like that and you go, ‘Wow, that’s cool shit, but I don’t think it’ll ever actually happen,’ and then it did. It was pretty damn cool and continues to be, I think.”

Gallows went on to say that when the AEW-Impact deal was finally struck, Impact already had taped several months of programming, so they would bring back wrestlers to do re-tapes that were part of the new storylines. He also went on to say not many wrestlers in Impact new the partnership was going to happen.

“It was just there was a small circle of us who knew about all of it and again, like when we went to Nashville to film that first time, it was only the guys you saw in those segments that were even there,” said Gallows. “It was an empty studio other than that. So, all the IMPACT wrestlers and stuff had already gone home from the tapings when we went in to do it. So, I think just not a lot of people knew about it, which gave it a cool element of surprise as well. You never know. You know wants that scoop more than any fan in the world? All the boys.”