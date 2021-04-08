Wale announced for WrestleMania appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wale will perform WWE IC Champion Big E’s entrance theme on WrestleMania 37: Night 2 this weekend according to a report from Bleacher Report. Big E is set to defend against Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

Big E issued a statement to Bleacher report about Wale performing his entrance theme. “He’s one of my favorite rappers there is, but also to have my friend and someone who’s a huge wrestling fan, I was geeked just to be able to get him to perform,” said Big E. “To have him perform for me at home—Tampa’s my home—is incredible. I’m so stoked about it. We’ve been trying to get Wale for years. We tried to get him at a ‘Mania a couple of years ago, but things didn’t work out. I’m so excited about it and I know he is, too, because as a big fan, it’s a dream come true.”