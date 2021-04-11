SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bianca Belair is the new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Belair outlasted Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania night one and won the championship after connecting with the K.O.D. before earning the pinfall.

Belair shined throughout the match with impressive feats of offense including holding Banks in a press slam position and walking her up the ring steps before tossing her into the ring. She avoided tapping out to the Banks Statement and hit her 450 splash off the top rope after missing it early on in the bout.

This was Belair’s first WrestleMania match. She won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match to earn the shot at the championship.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The booking of this feud heading into WrestleMania was mediocre at best. The presentation of the match at WrestleMania was a different story. By the time the rain cleared and both women made the walk to the ring, it felt main event and worthy of going on last. Belair delivered in a big way and capitalized on every big spot that was designed to make her. Banks showed just how much of a pros pro she is. She clearly understood the mission of the match and while entertaining the audience, helped create a new star.

