AEW women’s division star alludes to being let go from the company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It looks as if AEW and Ivelisse are parting ways.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, she detailed her current situation and said she was being let go. “History repeats itself unfortunately,” Ivelisse said. “I speak about mistreatment and get let go. That’s life.”

History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life. — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

Ivelisse debuted for AEW at All Out in 2019. She went on to win the women’s tag team tournament with Diamante.

CATCH-UP: FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds like Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Bullet Club, more