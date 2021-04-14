FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds like Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Bullet Club, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(1) THE PINNACLE vs. THE INNER CIRCLE

New Developments: With The Inner Circle standing behind him, Jericho cut a long in-ring promo. He tried to explain his relationship with MJF, stating that he wasn’t “taking MJF under his wing”, but “keeping him under his thumb”. He said he knew how dangerous MJF was and that he wanted to suck all the life out of him. He claimed that after each match or promo, MJF would run to the back to check the internet because he wanted to see “how good he did”. Jericho said as smart as he is to the wrestling business, MJF managed to be one step ahead of him. He called out the other members of The Pinnacle stating Tully Blanchard was the “third-string member of The Four Horsemen” and that he couldn’t tell FTR apart from each other. He concluded by saying on May 5th, The Inner Circle would face The Pinnacle in a “Blood and Guts” match.

Later in the night, The Pinnacle attacked Jericho backstage. They dragged Jericho out to the ring and beat him down. It was revealed on the big screen that The Inner Circle’s dressing room had been bolted shut. The Pinnacle was about to powerbomb Jericho through a table until Mike Tyson’s music hit. Tyson hit the ring and attached Shawn Spears. The Inner Circle finally ran to the ring and helped Tyson. The Inner Circle and Tyson embraced indicating that Jericho and Tyson had buried the hatchet.

Highs & Lows: I’m sure many fans will praise Jericho’s promo for its intensity. The promo was intense and clearly unrehearsed. However, Jericho’s attempt to explain his relationship with MJF was awful. AEW keeps trying to explain half-planned feuds by having either the heel or the babyface say “Aha! This is how I wanted to go the whole time!” Jericho almost lost his relationship with Sammy Guevara, who has randomly decided to join his friends again after they turned their back on him. Jericho fought with MJF for the AEW tag titles against The Young Bucks. We’re supposed to believe this Jericho was trying to stay one step ahead of MJF the whole time? Jericho also continued AEW’s trend of using “insider” language to make the feud feel more real. Wrestlers need to stop acknowledging that they have “promos”. It doesn’t fool anyone. No one thinks that Jericho went off script because he used “insider” language. Finally, how does Mike Tyson fit into all of this? What happened between Tyson and Jericho that made them bury the hatchet? The Blood and Guts match might be great, but the route to get there has been confusing and poorly planned.

Length of Feud: March 10th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: Jericho and The Inner Circle are clearly being established as the babyfaces here. There will likely be several matches involving the members of each feud. AEW should plan to ultimately give The Inner Circle the win once the feud concludes.

(2) JON MOXLEY & EDDIE KINGSTON vs. BULLET CLUB

New Developments: Moxley and The Bucks faced Gallows, Anderson, and Omega in a 6-man tag match. Eventually, Moxley cinched in a rear-naked chock on Omega, but The Young Bucks hit him with a dual superkick. Omega got the pin as Kingston ran down to the ring. Gallows and Anderson attacked Kingston before returning their attention to Moxley. They held Moxley up and The Bucks hit him with another dual superkick. The Bucks seemed conflicted throughout the attack until Don Callous ran to the ring and celebrated with the group. Schiavone exclaimed “The Bullet Club is back together!” as the show went off the air.

Highs & Lows: The heel turn by The Bucks was unexpected and adds intrigue to the feud. Moxley and Kingston need to find backup in order to even the odds, which also adds an element of intrigue. However, this is starting to feel like The Inner Circle/Pinnacle feud. Is having two faction wars the right move? It gets more wrestlers involved in big storylines but runs the risk of feeling redundant.

Length of Feud: April 7th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: This another situation where the match-up possibilities are limitless. Moxley and Kingston need partners if they are going to take on The Bullet Club, and a match will likely take place between both groups. If The Bullet Club is around for the long-term, they should ultimately get the win and establish themselves and the top heel faction of AEW.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. LANCE ARCHER

(2) TEAM TAZ vs. BRIAN CAGE

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (2) – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order – Forgotten

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – Concluded

FTR vs. Jurassic Express – Dormant

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Young Bucks – Concluded

Cody & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade – Concluded

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz – Concluded

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page – Concluded

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor – Dormant

