Mauro Ranallo to call Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV main event

Mauro Ranallo is heading to Impact Wrestling.

In an announcement on Thursday night the company revealed that Ranallo would join the commentary team at the Rebellion PPV to call the championship vs. championship main event match between Impact World Champion, Rich Swann and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

“Swann vs Omega, champion vs champion, title vs title – this match represents everything I love about professional wrestling,” said Ranallo. “I have been fortunate to call these two superstars matches in the past and I’m very excited to be part of this historic encounter.”

Rebellion will air on Sunday April 25 on PPV. Other matches on the card include Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Impact Knockouts Championship, Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona, and more.

