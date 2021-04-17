News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Bill DiFilippo of UpRoxx/DimeMag talks NFL Draft, wrestlers playing in the NFL, Mac Jones, PSU prospects, more (129 min)

April 17, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Bill DiFilippo, Associate Editor of UpRoxx/DimeMag, joins Rich to talk writing about basketball, the process of the NFL Draft and silliness of some of the narratives, which wrestlers he’d love to see play in the NFL and what positions they’d play, and their love for a good linebacker blitz!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021