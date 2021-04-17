VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #651 (April 28, 2001): Pro wrestling finishes last in national sports poll, in-depth analysis of demise of WCW including revealing Torch Talk with major player, McNeill, Keller columns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #651 cover-dated April 28, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story detailing pro wrestling finishing last in a national sports poll… Then, in-depth analysis of the demise of WCW includes part one with a historically significant and revealing Jerry Jarrett “Torch Talk,” Pat McNeill’s first newsletter feature column looking back at what he’ll miss about WCW, Wade Keller’s feature column stating that the WWF is right to enter a WCW relaunch timidly, WCW Newswire with Vince Russo’s and Bret Hart’s comments on WCW’s end, WWF Newswire with details of Jim Ross’s update on the future of WCW and Shawn Michaels’s questionable WWF status, plus Ask the Torch, ETC. Newswire, End Notes with Wade Keller, reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Heat, and ETC. Newswire…



