4/16 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Lindberg’s Alt-Perspective report on Apollo Crews Intercontinental Title Defense, Road To WrestleMania Backlash, more

LINDBERG’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 16, 2021

AT “THUNDERDOME”, UNIVERSITY OF S. FLORIDA

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

Quick Note: Apologies on the NXT Hits & Misses column not yet hitting PWTorch.com. I will hopefully be able to watch the show and get the column written this weekend!

(HOUR ONE)

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s Universal Title angle. They showed clips of Cesaro confronting Roman, Roman walking away before Cesaro could speak, all the way to the Uso vs. Cesaro match to close last week’s show.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcomed everyone to the show as Cesaro stood midring to open the show. Before Cesaro could speak, Seth Rollin’s music hit and he made his way to the stage. Rollins called Cesaro the “man of the hour” and congratulated him on reaching for the proverbial “brass ring”. They said “your potential”, but you know it was a jab at the brass ring comments from years prior. Rollins said that the feud with him leading to his match at WrestleMania was what made him and he wanted thanks and adulation for what he did for Cesaro’s career. He was also almost offended that Cesaro moved on to the Universal championship and didn’t want to continue feuding with him. He blamed the WrestleMania rain delay on losing, it threw him off and said that on Cesaro’s best day, he couldn’t beat him on his worst.

Cesaro called Rollins out for a match right now, when Jey Uso’s music hit. He said to Cesaro that he can’t beat Roman and that he’s gonna beat him again. Rollins backed Uso off and started conspiring for an ambush. They circled the ring and surrounded Cesaro when Bryan’s music hit and Daniel Bryan came to save the day. He “Yes’d” his way to the ring, and stood tall next to the Swiss Superman. Rollins and Uso started retreating and Bryan mocked them for running. He said he came out to make sure that Rollins gets what he deserves and he respects Cesaro. He mocked Reigns, Uso and Rollins, saying that they’re going to cowardly jump them, three on two. Which prompted Roman Reigns to make his way to the stage.

Reigns mocked Bryan for beating him at WrestleMania and made fun of him for being on the “bottom” of the stack of he and Edge when Reigns pinned them. He called Cesaro and Bryan “Main Event Losers” and said that it wasn’t smart talking smack when surrounded by people who want to “whoop your ass”. They cut to commercial, insinuating a Rollins & Uso vs. Bryan & Cesaro tag team match.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: A bit of a busy opening to the show, but isn’t that always the way? Even so, the supposed tag match up should be great considering the talent involved. Cesaro was coming off looking like more of a star than ever.)

(1) SETH ROLLINS & JEY USO vs. DANIEL BRYAN & CESARO

-Back from the break, the four men were brawling in the ring with the ref, Charles Robinson, trying to break them up to start the, now official, match. After a few moments, he was successful and rang the bell.

Daniel Bryan exploded with offense on Uso with a suplex and quick cover for two. Tagged Cesaro in who double teamed Uso with an arm drag, Cesaro covered for another two. Cesaro landed a stalling vertical suplex, holding Uso for nearly 10 seconds before falling to the mat. Uso managed to tag Rollins in, Cesaro and Rollins traded offense for a moment before Rollins landed a Slingblade to get the upper hand. Seth mounted and punched Cesaro in the face, then brought him to his feet and to the corner. He tagged Uso in, and the two double teamed Cesaro for a moment.

Uso hit a series of strikes and punches on Cesaro before tagging Rollins in again. Rollins gave Cesaro a knee to the face before locking in a sleeper. Cesaro rallied and reversed into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Cesaro hit the hot tag on Bryan, who ran across the ring to knock Uso off the apron before delivering the Yes Kicks to Rollins. Rollins reversed with a Pele kick, but Rollins caught it into an Ankle Lock. Rollins got a ropebreak, and tagged Uso. Rollins with a bucklebomb followed by Uso with a splash for a near fall, broken up by Cesaro before cutting to commercial.

-A commercial for the Roddy Piper episode of Biography on A&E aired.

-Back from commercial, Bryan was being pummeled on the apron by Rollins and Uso. Rollins kicked Bryan in the head and then covered him for two. Rollins and Cesaro stared each other down, as Cesaro was helpless to help his partner desperate to make a tag. Rollins tagged Uso in again, who kicked Bryan in the kidneys. Uso continued his assault on Bryan and stomped on Bryan as he was sitting in the corner.

Bryan finally made the hot tag to Cesaro, who exploded with offense and uppercuts on Uso. He hit Uso with a lariat and then looked for the Swing. Uso crawled away, got to his feet and was swiftly met with another uppercut from Cesaro for another two count. Cesaro hit another uppercut and looked to have the pin when Rollins broke it up at the last second. Bryan swiftly took Rollins out, and they started fighting out of the ring. Cesaro went to the top rope, but was met with a superkick by Uso as they cut to another commercial.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Wow, this is a long match for WWE TV! I’m not complaining either, as this is one of the better Tag Team matches I’ve watched in awhile. They are telling a great story, essentially painting Cesaro as an underdog who has the chance to win if his partner can hang in there. That’s the best way I can quickly summarize it, but it’s working. Cesaro is coming off in a way that I didn’t think we’d ever see for him in the company.)

-Back from commercial, Rollins and Cesaro were going back and forth with strikes in the center of the ring. Cesaro went for the Swing, but couldn’t lock it in so he settled for a sharpshooter instead. Uso broke it up, and Rollins managed to tag him in. Rollins started walking up the ramp saying “I don’t need this! I’m Seth Freaking Rollins!” and left Uso all of a sudden. Cesaro and Bryan double teamed and Bryan pinned Uso for the win.

Winners: Cesaro & Bryan in 19:16

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Curious as to why Rollins just walked away. It made sense in terms of Rollins usually being self serving, but it seemed to come out of the blue unless I missed something. After how great the match was, the finish felt a little flat. The babyfaces got their butts whooped and really only won because it became a handicapped match? How does that build stars?)

-Bryan grabbed a mic. “Roman! Ohhhh Roooooman!” He said that he thought that they were going to get whooped, was Reigns coming out to take care of that? Uso attacked from behind and was immediately swung around at least a dozen or more times with Bryan hilariously narrating the entire thing. Bryan said that he doesn’t think Roman is coming and that he’s scared. Cesaro grabbed a mic and they both started saying “We’re waiting!”. The fact that he wouldn’t come out to save Uso means he isn’t a family man. Bryan told Cesaro to swing Uso again and if he was really a family man, Reigns would finally come to save him.

Reigns was nowhere to be found as Uso was spun “60” times according to Pat McAfee. Bryan said that Roman must be afraid to face he and Cesaro without any help. He knows that he can’t beat he and Cesaro. Afraid that if he and Cesaro went one on one for the Universal Championship that we’d have a new champion. Bryan’s music hit as he “yes’d” to end the segment.

-Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville were backstage discussing what happened during the first 45 minutes of the show. Apollo and Aziz entered the room, angry that he had to defend again tonight after defending against Big E. Pierce said that Big E will get another shot, but he needs to beat his opponent tonight first to retain his title: Kevin Owens.

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler made their way to the ramp and then signaled to the back. Reginald made his return to TV and accompanied the two to the ring.