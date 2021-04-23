4/23 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Apollo Crews defending the Intercontinental Title, Reigns looks for his next challenger

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 23, 2021

ATTHE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA IN “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

Backstage Correspondent: Megan Morant

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on last week’s interactions with Roman Reigns and Cesaro.

-Cesaro stood mid-ring as his music faded and Cole introduced the show. Before he could speak, Seth Rollins’ music interrupted. He strutted out and acted over-the-top obnoxious. He said he came out there to congratulate him for reaching and fulfilling his potential. He said he was able to do it because he was in the ring with him. He called himself the new Mr. WrestleMania. He said he has been waiting for thanks from Cesaro for giving him a great performance at WrestleMania, but instead Cesaro was ready to move on. He said the only reason Cesaro beat him was because the rain delay threw him off his game. He said on his worst day and on his best day, Cesaro couldn’t beat him again. Cesaro asked if he’s having a good day. He said he’s having a great day, and it’d get even better if he stepped into the ring and let him beat him again tonight. Seth marched to the ring and said he like to teach him a lesson. Jey Uso’s music played.

Uso walked out and told Cesaro that he challenged the Head of the Table Roman Reigns, but he doesn’t belong in the ring with Reigns. He said if he didn’t get the message last week, he’ll show him tonight. Seth had a talk with Uso and told him not to go there alone. He said they should surround him and strike and teach him a lesson. Daniel Bryan’s music then played and he made his way onto the stage. He started a “Yes!” chant. Cole said it’s their first time seeing Bryan since WrestleMania. Bryan joined Cesaro in the ring. He told Seth that he is out there because Cesaro beat him and he’s embarrassed. He said Jey came out probably because Reigns told him to. Bryan said he came out there to make sure Cesaro finally gets what he deserves. Seth and Jey began to walk away. Bryan said he has an infinite amount of respect for Cesaro because he’s working harder than everybody including himself, Seth, and Jey. He said he especially hasn’t worked harder than Roman, who is where he is because of family connections.

Bryan asked if they want to fight him. He excitedly wondered if Reigns is going to come out and accept Cesaro’s challenge. He said maybe Roman will join them and attack them three-on-two. Bryan said there’s nobody he’d rather fight next to against three foes than Cesaro. Reigns’s music played. Reigns and Paul Heyman walked out onto the stage and stood next to Jey (who was wearing a t-shirt that said,”Right Hand Man.”)

Reigns told Bryan he shouldn’t be talking about hard work, he should talking about how he did what he said he was going to do at WrestleMania. He pointed at his t-shirt that shows him pinning someone. He said Bryan is the guy on the bottom. He said Bryan and Cesaro are losers, but they’re top tier losers. He laughed as he said, “You’re main event losers; you’re WrestleMania Main Event loses.” He told Cesaro he’s a stupid loser because he’s out there running his mouth and talking Smack when he’s surrounded by people who are going to whoop his ass. “Good luck with that,” he said. His music played and he turned and left the ring. Cole said he thinks it’s safe to say they’ll see some kind action when they return. [c]

(1) SETH ROLLINS & JEY USO vs. CESARO & DANIEL BRYAN

All four were brawling as they returned from the break. As soon as referee Charles Robinson restored order, he signaleld for the bell. Bryan began against Uso, but quickly tagged in Cesaro. Cesaro delivered a one-armed delayed-drop vertical suplex for a two count. A few minutes in Seth caught Bryan as he went for a running knee, then delivered a buckle bomb. Jey landed a frog splash; Cesaro broke up the cover by plowing Jey off of Bryan. (5 out of 5 for the save; that’s how you break up a cover). Seth and Jey threw Cesaro to the floor, then double-suplexed him. They cut to a break. [c]

Cole said it was all Seth and Jey beating up Bryan during the break. Seth kicked Bryan’s head and scored a two count. Bryan made a comeback a minute later, but he couldn’t get over to tag in Cesaro. Seth took it to Bryan in the corner again. Bryan eventually did tag in Cesaro just as Jey also tagged in. Cessaro took it to Jey and scored a two count after a hard clothesline. Cesaro landed a corkscrew flying uppercut. Cole said this is why people think Reigns wants no part of Cesaro. Jey avoided a Neutralizer, the delivered a lift-and-drop European Uppercut. It appeared to miss. Seth broke up the covered Bryan backdropped a charging Seth over the top rope, then landed a flying shoulder tackle through the ropes. When Jey flew through the ropes at Cesaro, Cesaro hit him with an uppercut. When he leaped at Jey off the top rope, though, Jey sidekicked him out of mid-air. They cut to another break. [c]

Back from the break, Cole said it’s been an unbelievable tag team match. Cesaro tried for a Cesaro Swing, but Seth escaped. Cesaro countered into a sharpshooter. Jey kicked Cesaro from behind to break up the hold.