VIP AUDIO 4/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – WWE Vengeance 2003 PPV Roundtable (7-22-2003): Endorsing Eddie for a big babyface push, Sable vs. Stephanie, Vince vs. Zack Gowen, Angel vs. Lesnar vs. Show, Taker vs. Cena (48 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault features the WWF Vengeance 2003 PPV Roundtable podcast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and James Guttman. They dissect and discuss the entire eclectic card including Vince McMahon vs. Zack Gowen, Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show, Undertaker vs. John Cena, Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit, Sable vs. Stephanie, APA Bar Room Brawl Invitational with Brother Love, Ultimo Dragon vs. Kanyon, and more.

