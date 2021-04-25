FREE PODCAST 4/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (4-19-16) Keller & Fairplay talk NXT call-ups including Crews, Bayley, Nakamura, plus Raw review with live callers & emails (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (4-19-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jonny Fairplay as a guest cohost to talk about the previous night’s Raw, the WWE-NXT dynamic and analysis of the latest call-ups including Bayley, Apollo Crews, and Shinsuke Nakamura, looking ahead to Payback and Summerslam, and more. Live callers and then email questions answered in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

