VIP AUDIO 4/28 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier ft. Eric Krol: Wrestling Dontaku 2021 preview, what impact the Impact Rebellion PPV may have on NJPW (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado is joined by former PWTorch columnist Eric Krol to preview both nights of Wrestling Dontaku 2021 and get Eric’s perspective of the current state of New Japan. Also, what AEW’s Kenny Omega’s belt-collecting excursion might mean for New Japan after he captured the Impact Wrestling titles. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO