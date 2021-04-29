THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 4/29: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Rebellion PPV and Omega’s title win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Kenny Omega

The new Impact/TNA champion proved why he is in the top tier of wrestlers in the world with his showing in the main event of Impact’s Rebellion PPV show against Rich Swann. Impact fans can look forward to even more in-ring appearances from Omega; news came out this week that Omega will be defending the title on upcoming Impact Plus specials and PPVs.

Match of the Week: Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann

The highly anticipated main event to unify the AEW and Impact/TNA belts lived up to the hype. Enhanced by guest announcer Mauro Ranallo, the match had the feel of a big event. Even though there was little doubt of what the outcome would be, the match was still dramatic and action packed. Omega and Swann traded the advantage, with Omega pouring it on at the end to take the clean victory with the One Winged Angel in about 23:00. The hype for the match apparently worked, as early reports indicate that the PPV buyrate was a big success.

Impact TV Results (4/22/21)

-The Good Brothers beat Decay

-Tenille Dashwood beat Susan

-Shera beat Jake Something

-Jordynne Grace beat Kiera Hogan by DQ

-Eric Young beat Eddie Edwards

Rebellion PPV Results (4/25/21):

From Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tenn.

-Josh Alexander beat TJP and Ace Austin to win the X Division Title

-W. Morrissey, Rhino, Deaner, and Joe Doering beat Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm, and Chris Sabin

-Brian Myers beat Matt Cardona

-Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering beat Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz to win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Trey Miguel beat Sami Callihan in a Last Man Standing Match

-Juice Robinson & David Finlay beat Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson to retain the Tag Team Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title

-Kenny Omega beat Rich Swann to win the Impact World Title and the TNA World Title

Impact in the Media

Rich Swann was the guest on last Friday’s edition of Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast. It was a compelling interview, with Swann talking about his childhood, how he got started in wrestling, his run in WWE, his current stint in Impact, and his thoughts on his match against Kenny Omega. It was a good listen and definitely worth checking out.

Next Week

One of the biggest weeks in Impact history saw Kenny Omega walk away with the Impact & TNA belts, Josh Alexander become the new X Division champion, and the team of Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. The next episode of Impact should deal with the ramifications of those title changes, as well as the aftermath of the rest of Rebellion. Scheduled for the next episode of Impact TV is Alexander defending the X Division title against former champion Ace Austin, plus the debut of W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass in WWE) and the return of Taylor Wilde, who will face Kimber Lee. Kenny Omega will make an appearance as well for an in-ring victory celebration.

