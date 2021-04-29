AEW Dynamite viewership drops sharply up against President’s Address to Congress, demo rating details, NXT comparison, other metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite took a big hit to viewership up against President Biden’s address to Congress, dropping from 1,104,000 viewers to 889,000 viewers, a drop of 215,000 viewers. It finished only 145,000 ahead of NXT the night before on its new Tuesday night timeslot. NXT was also down from the prior weeks, although it didn’t face a Presidential Address.

In the 18-49 key demographic, AEW finished no. 10 among all cable shows, with a 0.33 rating. It finished no. 3 among all cable shows excluding the CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News coverage of the Presidential address. The last two weeks drew 0.37 and 0.44. The prior four week range up against NXT was 0.26-0.30.

In the male 18-49 demo, the demo dropped to 0.43 from 0.50 and 0.55 the prior two weeks unopposed by NXT. The prior four weeks dres in the range of 0.38 to 0.42. In the male 18-34 demo, it held up well with a 0.17 rating, the same as last week but down from two weeks ago which drew 0.27. The prior four week range up against NXT was 0.13-0.17.

One year ago, early in the pandemic, Dynamite derw 694,000 viewers total.

Last week’s episode drew 1.288 million viewers after three days, up from 1.104 million viewers. Two weeks ago, the episode drop 1.375 million viewers total after three days. We don’t have seven-day viewership totals yet.

