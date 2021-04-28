NXT viewership drops after three weeks straight of rising, details on dropoff and key metrics and demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT’s streak of three weeks of rising viewership ended this week, with a sharp dropoff to 744,000 total viewers, down from 841,000 last week and 805,000 the week before. NXT has drawn more than 700,000 viewers for four weeks after five weeks under 700,000 viewers. This week’s number, unopposed by AEW, is still above the 2021 average coming into this week of 682,000. One year ago this week, NXT drew 638,000 viewers in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The rating was 0.59, down from 0.63 the last two weeks.

In the 18-49 demo, AEW drew a 0.22, which is in line with the last three weeks – 0.23, 0.22, 0.22, and 0.21 the prior four weeks. That landed them in the no. 11 spot among all cable shows on Tuesday night.

In the male 18-49 demo they were dwon to 0.22; they had drawn 0.27, 0.26, 0.24 the prior three weeks. In the male 18-34 demo, it drew 0.12, steady with last week’s 0.12 and the prior week’s 0.11.

