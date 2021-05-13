HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 5/12: Triple threat world title match at Double or Nothing highlights lack of main event ready challengers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Jon Moxley with Wild Thing as his entrance music? Oh, I’m in on that.

-Moxley vs. Nagata was really fun. Overall, it was a smart call to start the show with it and capitalize on a fresh, hot crowd. The match always had a ceiling, but the unique nature of both stars from separate companies colliding did enough to carry it.

-What are we doing, Cody? The delivery of his promo worked well and the audience popped at the right moment when he revealed he’d be the American Dream at Double Or Nothing. Props to the cadence Cody used to accomplish that goal. That said, what was he talking about? The pro-USA narrative felt completely out of the blue and unnecessary given that they laid a foundation for a match with Agogo without it.

-You can say a lot about the Young Bucks, but you can’t say they don’t know how to do drama. The match with SCU worked really well with believable near-falls that carried extra weight given SCU’s retirement storyline. The blood helped convey a sense of things being very serious, too.

-As good as the match was, AEW left money on the table by not tying up the SCU story. Because of the loss, that was the end of Daniels and Kazarian as a team. Not showing the audience their moment together post-match was a severe missed opportunity to award fan investment.

-Man, Christian Cage is ice cold. Ice cold. From “huge, Hall of Fame level signing,” to Casino Battle Royale? That’s quite the fall.

-Orange Cassidy and PAC have great chemistry together and it was unfortunate we didn’t get to see more due to the match being stopped because of a Cassidy injury. The Cassidy bump that caused the injury was brutal, so here’s to hoping he’s ok.

-Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing could very well be a good match. Maybe even a great one. The fact that this match is a triple threat affair reeks of the company simply not having a hot challenger ready to go for Omega. Running entertaining weekly shows is certainly important, but you can’t sacrifice building stars and stories, as that is the nuts and bolts work of a wrestling company. This match shines a bright light on that fault.

-So, we go from a vicious Blood and Guts match between The Pinnacle and Inner Circle to a Bubbly Bath? Way too manic of a tone.

-Just a tremendous interview between Britt Baker and Jim Ross. The work was so good that her match with Shida at Double or Nothing should be in consideration to main event the show. Even as a heel, her run to the title feels like one of the hottest stories AEW has going.

-Now, this is a Miro character that can draw money in professional wrestling. Tony Khan’s mission needs to be keeping Miro’s other personality quirks in check so this part of his character can shine brightly.

